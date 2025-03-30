LSU falls to UCLA 72-65 in Elite 8 match-up

SPOKANE, WA - The LSU Tigers March Madness run comes to a close at the hands of the UCLA Bruin a team they eliminated last season in the Sweet 16.

UCLA rode the hot shooting of Timea Gardiner and Gabriela Jaquez from behind the arc to take LSU out in the second half of their Elite 8 match-up 72-65.

LSU ends their season with a 31-6 record and at the same spot in the postseason as they did a year ago, unable to make it back to the Final Four two years after winning the programs first national title.

The Tigers struggled with the Bruins defense and their own ball control, turning the ball over 15 times that led to 16 Bruins points in the game.

Mikaylah Williams lead the team with five turnovers and she was joined by Flaujae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow each with four.

Story to be updated further later.

Early in the game UCLA had eight points off LSU turnovers and the Bruins are knocking down perimeter shots while their outstanding center Lauren Betts has been sidelined with early foul trouble.

The Bruins are shooting 50% from the floor on 7 of 14 shooting from behind the arc.

Betts has played only six minutes in the first half, but LSU has not been able to take advantage of her absence as both teams currently are tied with ten paint points.

The Tigers are led at the half by Aneesah Morrow who has nine points on 4 of 9 shooting.

Flau'jae Johnson and Williams are struggling to get in rhythm and are a combined 3 of 13 from the floor.

LSU's offense struggled to score early in the first quarter but ultimately finished strong to take a 13-9 lead over the Bruins after the first frame.

LSU finished the quarter on a 7-0 run as UCLA went cold on their offensive end making just one of their last ten attempts.

The Tigers were able to get Bruin center Lauren Betts in early foul trouble and she's sat on the bench for nearly half of the first quarter.

LSU is looking to make it back to the Final Four for the second time in three years and their seventh Final Four appearance in school history.