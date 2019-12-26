LSU falls to Oklahoma in Chick Fil A's Battle for Bowl Week

ATLANTA - Oklahoma defeated LSU 2-1 to clinch this year's Battle for the Bowl Week competition, along with the coveted Battle for Bowl Week Championship Belt.

Before LSU and Oklahoma's big game on Saturday, the teams went up against one another in a series of competitions throughout Bowl Week, vying for the Battle for Bowl Week Belt.

The contests ranged from go-kart racing competitions to trivia and shooting hoops.

Bragging rights weren't the only thing at stake as the Bowl Week winner has gone on to win the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in six of the last nine games.

This week, the Sooners were named Battle for Bowl Week Champions. They earned the title by winning this year's Football Feud and Andretti Indoor Karting competitions.

That said, LSU won the Dec. 25 Basketball Challenge, during which five members of each team participated in a basketball challenge in their respective team hotel.

Each player received their own 45 second round to shoot from various locations around the hoop, with each place being worth a different point total.

Highest cumulative team score determined the overall team winner for this event.

The @LSUfootball team beats Oklahoma in tonight’s shooting challenge behind a clutch performance by QB Joe Burrow!



K’Lavon Chaisson, Justin Jefferson, Raydarious Jones and Terrace Marshall, Jr. made up the entire team. TE Stephen Sullivan w/ honorable mention as the ball boy. pic.twitter.com/MmJwwMoIFm — Emily Villere Dixon (@emilyvdixon) December 26, 2019

Despite Oklahoma's success in earning the Battle for Bowl Week title, Tiger fans have high hopes for LSU in Saturday's game.