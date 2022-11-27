66°
LSU falls to No. 11 in AP polls after upset loss to Texas A&M

Sunday, November 27 2022 1:06 PM in Sports
By: Associated Press

LSU falls to No. 11 in this week's AP Top 25 poll after an upset loss to Texas A&M.

See the full list of rankings below:

1. Georgia (12-0)

2. Michigan (12-0)

3. TCU (12-0)

4. USC (11-1)

5. Ohio State (11-1)

6. Alabama (10-2)

7. Tennessee (10-2)

8. Penn State (10-2)

9. Washington (10-2)

10. Clemson (10-2)

11. LSU (9-3)

12. Utah (9-3)

13. Kansas State (9-3)

14. Florida State (9-3)

15. Oregon (9-3)

16. Oregon State (9-3)

17. UCLA (9-3)

18. Tulane (10-2)

19. Notre Dame (8-4)

20. South Carolina (8-4)

21. Texas (8-4)

22. UCF (9-3)

23. UTSA (10-2)

24. North Carolina (9-3)

25. Mississippi State (8-4)

