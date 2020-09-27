LSU falls to #20 in AP rankings following season opening loss to Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - Following the team's season opening loss to Mississippi State, the LSU Tigers now find themselves outside the top 10 according to the Associated Press College Football rankings.

The team is ranked 20 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and 17 in the coaches poll.

The Bulldogs had their way offensively with LSU as transfer Bulldog quarterback, K.J Costello threw for an SEC single game record 623 passing yards.

Mississippi State entered this game unranked but after the upset win over at the time, 6th ranked LSU, the Bulldogs leap frogged their way to 8th. As for LSU, the team suffered its first loss in the last 16 games after going undefeated last season.

Here are the latest college football rankings, according to ESPN:

Alabama Ohio State Clemson Florida Notre Dame Penn State Miami Mississippi State UCF Auburn Cincinnati Georgia Oregon Wisconsin Virginia Tech USC Texas UL Lafayette Pittsburgh Michigan North Carolina Kansas State Tennessee Oklahoma State Oklahoma

The AP Poll is the official ranking system used during the course of the season, and traditionally does not favor former Top 10 teams falling out of the rankings.

Here are the latest AP rankings:

Clemson Alabama Florida Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State Auburn Miami Texas Penn State UCF North Carolina Texas A&M Oregon Cincinnati Mississippi State Oklahoma State Oklahoma Wisconsin LSU Tennessee BYU Michigan Pittsburgh Memphis

LSU is slated next to play Vanderbilt in Nashville with limited in-person attendance.