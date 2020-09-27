87°
LSU falls to #20 in AP rankings following season opening loss to Mississippi State

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Following the team's season opening loss to Mississippi State, the LSU Tigers now find themselves outside the top 10 according to the Associated Press College Football rankings.

The team is ranked 20 in the latest AP Top 25 rankings and 17 in the coaches poll.

The Bulldogs had their way offensively with LSU as transfer Bulldog quarterback, K.J Costello threw for an SEC single game record 623 passing yards.  

Mississippi State entered this game unranked but after the upset win over at the time, 6th ranked LSU, the Bulldogs leap frogged their way to 8th. As for LSU, the team suffered its first loss in the last 16 games after going undefeated last season.

Here are the latest college football rankings, according to ESPN:

  1. Alabama
  2. Ohio State
  3. Clemson
  4. Florida
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Penn State
  7. Miami
  8. Mississippi State
  9. UCF
  10. Auburn
  11. Cincinnati
  12. Georgia
  13. Oregon
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. USC
  17. Texas
  18. UL Lafayette
  19. Pittsburgh
  20. Michigan
  21. North Carolina
  22. Kansas State
  23. Tennessee
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Oklahoma

The AP Poll is the official ranking system used during the course of the season, and traditionally does not favor former Top 10 teams falling out of the rankings. 

Here are the latest AP rankings:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Florida
  4. Georgia
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Ohio State
  7. Auburn
  8. Miami
  9. Texas
  10. Penn State
  11. UCF
  12. North Carolina
  13. Texas A&M
  14. Oregon
  15. Cincinnati
  16. Mississippi State
  17. Oklahoma State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. Wisconsin
  20. LSU
  21. Tennessee
  22. BYU
  23. Michigan
  24. Pittsburgh
  25. Memphis

LSU is slated next to play Vanderbilt in Nashville with limited in-person attendance.

