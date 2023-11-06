71°
LSU falls in AP poll after loss to Alabama - see where they rank now
BATON ROUGE - LSU dropped five slots in the AP poll to No. 18 after their loss to Alabama.
See the full rankings here:
1. Georgia
2. Michigan
3. Ohio State
4. Florida State
5. Washington
6. Oregon
7. Texas
8. Alabama
9. Penn State
10. Ole Miss
11. Louisville
12. Oregon State
13. Utah
14.Tennessee
15. Oklahoma State
16. Missouri
17. Oklahoma
18. LSU
19. Kansas
20. Tulane
21. James Madison
22. Notre Dame
23. Arizona
24. North Carolina
25. Liberty
