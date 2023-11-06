LSU falls in AP poll after loss to Alabama - see where they rank now

BATON ROUGE - LSU dropped five slots in the AP poll to No. 18 after their loss to Alabama.

See the full rankings here:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Ohio State

4. Florida State

5. Washington

6. Oregon

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Penn State

10. Ole Miss

11. Louisville

12. Oregon State

13. Utah

14.Tennessee

15. Oklahoma State

16. Missouri

17. Oklahoma

18. LSU

19. Kansas

20. Tulane

21. James Madison

22. Notre Dame

23. Arizona

24. North Carolina

25. Liberty