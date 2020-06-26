81°
LSU Fall Camp - Day 1 Rookie Practice Raw Video
The LSU Tiger football team started fall camp on Thursday morning with the returning veterans and a select freshmen on the field.
In the afternoon the rest of the freshmen and select vets took the field for some indoor work.
Here is a raw look at practice.
