LSU Fall Camp - Day 1 Rookie Practice Raw Video

4 years 10 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, August 06 2015 Aug 6, 2015 August 06, 2015 8:29 PM August 06, 2015 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports2
By: Michael Cauble

The LSU Tiger football team started fall camp on Thursday morning with the returning veterans and a select freshmen on the field.

In the afternoon the rest of the freshmen and select vets took the field for some indoor work.

Here is a raw look at practice. 

For more on the Tigers follow @michaelcauble, @cpricesports @sethlewisinc on Twitter and watch our daily sportscasts during the six and ten o'clock news each night.

