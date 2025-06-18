88°
LSU faces off with Arkansas with chance to clinch spot in CWS Championship Series

1 hour 58 minutes 46 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 3:14 PM June 18, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

OMAHA, Nebraska - The LSU Baseball team is one win away from the College World Series Championship Series.

The Tigers face off with Arkansas on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on ESPN in the Bracket 2 Final. It's the fifth matchup between the two teams this season, with LSU beating the Razorbacks three times, including last Saturday in the College World Series opener for both teams.

Since LSU is 2-0 so far in Omaha, they need to beat the Razorbacks once to advance to the best-of-three championship series. Arkansas will have to beat the Tigers on Wednesday and in an 'if-necessary' game on Thursday to eliminate LSU.

This is the eighth time in program history LSU has started 2-0 in the College World Series. The Tigers won the national championship in six of the previous seven times they got off to a 2-0 start.

