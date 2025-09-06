LSU faces LA Tech in home opener on Saturday night

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers return to the real Death Valley on Saturday night as they play host to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

No. 3 LSU enters their home opener 1-0 after defeating Clemson on the road last weekend in a Top 10 showdown. The Tiger offense found its legs in the second half of that matchup as LSU scored 14 unanswered points to secure the victory.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished with 230 yards and a touchdown on 28-for-38 passing. Aaron Anderson led all receivers with six catches for 99 yards.

For the Bulldogs, quarterback Trey Kukuk passed for 130 yards and a touchdown last Saturday in the Bulldogs’ 24-0 win over Southeastern. At running back for LA Tech, Clay Thevenin led the team with 61 yards on six carries for a touchdown.

The Tigers and Bulldogs will square off at 6:30pm in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. The game will air on ESPN+/SECN+.