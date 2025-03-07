Latest Weather Blog
LSU faces Florida in quarterfinals of the SEC Tournament on Friday
GREENVILLE, S.C. - The No. 3 seed LSU will get their first taste of the SEC Tournament when they face No. 11 seed Florida in the quarterfinals on Friday night.
The Tigers received a bye for the first two rounds of the tournament after finishing the regular season with a record of 27-4 with a 12-4 mark in conference play.
Florida narrowly defeated the No. 6 seed Alabama 63-61 on Thursday night. After the Gators led by as many as eight points in the final minute, Alabama had a chance to tie or win the game, but were unable to convert.
The Tigers defeated Florida in Gainesville earlier this season, 80-63. LSU outscored Florida in points off turnovers with Flau'jae Johnson, Aneesa Morrow and Mikaylah Williams leading the charge with at least 19 points each.
The Tigers and Gators will tip off at 7:30 P.M. on Friday and the game will air on the SEC Network.
