LSU expected to enter Phase 3 of reopening, June 29

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University is scheduled to enter Phase 3 of its gradual reopening process, June 29.

The university's interim President, Tom Galligan, approved the closure of campus from March 23 until May 15 due to the spread of novel coronavirus.

With an abundance of caution, LSU entered Phase 2 on June 9.

Later this month, the university will move into Phase 3. Though entering this stage of the reopening means an expansion of the school's operations, it does not mean that all students, staff, and faculty will be allowed to return to campus.

Under Phase 3, the LSU community will heed the following guidelines:

-Faculty and staff presence on campus is expanded from Phase 2, but remote working is still allowed.

-Only those approved for Phases 1, 2, and 3 will be allowed back on campus.

-Campus will remain operational on a limited capacity.

-For those returning to campus, physical distancing required by state/parish/ city orders must be followed and face coverings must be worn if physical distancing cannot be maintained, including in public spaces.

-Building Services custodial staff continue enhanced cleaning of high-traffic/hightouch areas according to current CDC guidelines.

Click here for more information on LSU's expected entrance into Phase 3 of the reopening process.