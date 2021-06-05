LSU drops regional opener to Gonzaga

The LSU Tiger baseball team struggled to figure out Gonzaga starting pitcher Alek Jacob in their NCAA regional opening game as their lack of offense doomed them to a 3-0 loss in PK Park in Eugene on Friday night.

Jacob fired the complete game shutout against the Tigers as LSU struggled to make contact striking out nine times and flying out 11 times. The win over LSU was Jacob's second complete game of the season.

The Tigers committed three errors, but it was their lack of offensive attack that made the game feel like the Zags were in control throughout.

LSU threatened in the fourth inning when rightfielder Dylan Crews led off the inning with a triple to left. The Tigers would load the bases with two outs but a fly-out ended the inning with Crews still stuck at third. LSU left five baserunners on for the game.

Gonzaga scored in the second inning as Tiger starter Landon Marceaux struggled early, allowing three hits and a walk in the inning. Marceaux worked 5.2 innings allowing three runs on seven hits walking three and striking out three.

LSU is now in the losers bracket game and will face elimination in their contest against Central Connecticut at 3 p.m. on Saturday.