LSU drops in AP Poll after loss to Ole Miss - see where the Tigers rank now

LSU falls to No. 23 in this week's AP Poll after their shootout loss against No. 20 Ole Miss.

See the full list of rankings below:

Georgia (5-0) Michigan (5-0) Texas (5-0) Ohio State (4-0) Florida State (4-0) Penn State (5-0) Washington (5-0) Oregon (5-0) USC (5-0) Notre Dame (5-1) Alabama (4-1) Oklahoma (5-0) Washington State (4-0) North Carolina (4-0) Oregon State (4-1) Ole Miss (4-1) Miami (4-0) Utah (4-1) Duke (4-1) Kentucky (5-0) Missouri (5-0) Tennessee (4-1) LSU (3-2) Fresno State (5-0) Louisville (5-0)

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES:

Maryland 81, Kansas St. 44, Texas A&M 31, UCLA 19, Tulane 8, Air Force 7, Wisconsin 6, Clemson 5, West Virginia 5, Kansas 3, James Madison 3, Colorado 1.