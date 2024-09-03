92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU drops five spots to No. 18 in AP Poll following Las Vegas loss to USC

3 hours 37 minutes 26 seconds ago Tuesday, September 03 2024 Sep 3, 2024 September 03, 2024 2:56 PM September 03, 2024 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU dropped five spots in the AP poll after their 27-20 loss to the University of Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Going into Week 2, LSU is ranked No. 18. USC took LSU's spot at No. 13, rising 10 spots.

See the full rankings here:

Trending News

1. Georgia (1-0)
2. Ohio State (1-0)
3. Texas (1-0) 
4. Alabama (1-0) 
5. Notre Dame (1-0)
6. Ole Miss (1-0)
7. Oregon (1-0)
8. Penn State (1-0)
9. Missouri (1-0)
10. Michigan (1-0)
11. Utah (1-0)
12. Miami [FL] (1-0)
13. USC (1-0)
14. Tennessee (1-0)
15. Oklahoma (1-0)
16. Oklahoma State (1-0)
17. Kansas State (1-0)
18. LSU (0-1)
19. Kansas (1-0)
20. Arizona (1-0)
21. Iowa (1-0)
22. Louisville (1-0)
23. Georgia Tech (1-0)
24. North Carolina State (1-0)
25. Clemson (0-1)

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days