LSU drops five spots to No. 18 in AP Poll following Las Vegas loss to USC

BATON ROUGE — LSU dropped five spots in the AP poll after their 27-20 loss to the University of Southern California in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Going into Week 2, LSU is ranked No. 18. USC took LSU's spot at No. 13, rising 10 spots.

See the full rankings here:

1. Georgia (1-0)

2. Ohio State (1-0)

3. Texas (1-0)

4. Alabama (1-0)

5. Notre Dame (1-0)

6. Ole Miss (1-0)

7. Oregon (1-0)

8. Penn State (1-0)

9. Missouri (1-0)

10. Michigan (1-0)

11. Utah (1-0)

12. Miami [FL] (1-0)

13. USC (1-0)

14. Tennessee (1-0)

15. Oklahoma (1-0)

16. Oklahoma State (1-0)

17. Kansas State (1-0)

18. LSU (0-1)

19. Kansas (1-0)

20. Arizona (1-0)

21. Iowa (1-0)

22. Louisville (1-0)

23. Georgia Tech (1-0)

24. North Carolina State (1-0)

25. Clemson (0-1)