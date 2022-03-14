65°
LSU dorm assault under investigation

4 years 5 months 2 weeks ago Tuesday, September 26 2017 Sep 26, 2017 September 26, 2017 10:28 AM September 26, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – LSU Police are investigating a dorm room sexual assault, WBRZ learned Tuesday.

Saturday, a woman reported being assaulted in a dorm room early in the morning. The woman said she wasn't sure who her attacker was.

While LSU would not release specifics, it appears the attack was not random.

The case is under investigation, LSU said. There have been no arrests as of this post.

