LSU dorm assault under investigation
BATON ROUGE – LSU Police are investigating a dorm room sexual assault, WBRZ learned Tuesday.
Saturday, a woman reported being assaulted in a dorm room early in the morning. The woman said she wasn't sure who her attacker was.
While LSU would not release specifics, it appears the attack was not random.
The case is under investigation, LSU said. There have been no arrests as of this post.
