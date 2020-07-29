88°
LSU does away with paper tickets for football games, moves to all-digital delivery for 2020 season

By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - LSU's athletics department announced Wednesday that all football tickets will be distributed and checked on game day through digital means this season.

The department says ticketholders will be able to access their tickets through digital wallets or smartphones in the fall. The university says the move will mean contactless transactions at stadium entrances on game day.

There will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets available this year, and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued. Anyone who doesn't have a smart phone will be able to request alternative options online.

You can read the full announcement from LSU Athletics here.

