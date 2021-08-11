86°
LSU diver facing charges after alleged hazing ritual involving milk & alcohol

1 hour 11 minutes 17 seconds ago Wednesday, August 11 2021 Aug 11, 2021 August 11, 2021 2:50 PM August 11, 2021 in News
BATON ROUGE - An arrest warrant was signed Wednesday for an LSU student-athlete after he allegedly hosted a hazing ritual that involved forcing freshmen to drink milk or alcohol until they vomited.

According to the warrant, LSU police received a tip in April 2021 saying that the hazing happened after members of the LSU Swimming and Diving team met up at an apartment on Ben Hur Road on Oct. 31, 2020. The document said the incident involved upperclassmen teaching new recruits the swim team's "fight song" and making them drink from a gallon jug of milk or alcoholdepending on the victim's preferenceif they failed to recite it correctly.

Several witnesses named 22-year-old Dakota Hurbis, who hosted the event at his apartment, as the ringleader. They said that among the upperclassmen present, Hurbis was the "loudest" and "most forceful," berating multiple freshmen to drink until they were intoxicated or vomited.

He has not been arrested as of Wednesday afternoon.

Lawmakers toughened punishments for criminal hazing cases in recent years after a hazing death at LSU made national headlines in 2017. Under that legislation, known as the Max Gruver Act, a hazing conviction could lead to a fine up to $1,000 and up to six months in prison.

An LSU fraternity member was arrested last year after another hazing incident reportedly put a student on life support.

