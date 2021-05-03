LSU unveils updated guidelines for spring 2021 commencement

Photo via LSU

BATON ROUGE - LSU has laid out rules for its upcoming in-person graduation ceremonies.

The university says it will no longer assign a limited ticket allotment to each grad but asks that they limit their guests to no more than seven people. Additionally, only graduates who RSVP will be allowed to attend.

Masks are still required at all times.

Read the full set of guidelines below.