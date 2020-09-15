80°
LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell opting back in for 2020 season
According to reports from The Athletics, LSU defensive tackle Neil Farrell is planning on opting back in for the upcoming 2020 season. Farrell said he would not play in 2020 on August 8th citing COVID concerns. The virus hits home for Farrell as his grandmother was hospitalized due to the virus. He confirmed his return via twitter with a tweet reading "ready to get to work". The Athletic also reports that with this news fellow LSU defensive lineman Tyler Shelvin is now considering opting back in.
