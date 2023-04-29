65°
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy taken by Minnesota Vikings in 2023 NFL Draft
BATON ROUGE - Former U-High and LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy is the fourth Tiger to be taken in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Roy was taken by the Minnesota Vikings with the 141 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
He had 13 tackles for loss and four sacks at LSU.
Roy is the fourth Tiger to be taken, after BJ Ojulari, Anthony Bradford, and Jay Ward.
