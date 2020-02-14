LSU debuts stadium-wide beer sales at Alex Box for 2020 season-opener

BATON ROUGE - The drinking drought is over at Alex Box Stadium, and fans are raising a toast to the start of baseball season.

"I'm excited for it. I love baseball. I think we have a good shot. We have a good team this year," LSU fan Dustin Percle said.

Beer and wine is now being sold at concession stands during all baseball games. Pitcher Aaron George says he likes the idea for the fans.

"I'm sure it will add to the experience and add to the environment. I'm excited to see how it plays out," George said.

Dustin Percle thinks it will change the entire experience for fans and help the school in the long run.

"I think it brings money to the university. So if that helps improve facilities then that's good," Percle said. "Domestic beer is $8 a cup, and imported beer and wine goes for $9 a glass. Prices fans don't mind paying."

Before today, alcohol was only available at one place inside Alex Box Stadium, known as "The Yard." When it opened last season, fans were not allowed to take their drinks outside of that designated area.

This new change is a win-win for Tiger fans across the board.

"I think it'll make it more fun, more enjoyable for the students that are there," LSU fan Dennis Delmast says.

Alcohol sales will discontinue after the top of the seventh inning. Fans can only buy two drinks at once and will have to show a valid ID.