LSU DC Dave Aranda reportedly 'top candidate' for Baylor job

BATON ROUGE - Here we go again. LSU's defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is now said to be in the running for the head coaching job at Baylor University.

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported Thursday that Aranda is a potential frontrunner for Baylor's next head coach.

#LSU DC Dave Aranda emerging as the top candidate for #Baylor's head coaching position, sources tell @SINow.



Something similar happened with Aranda and UNLV weeks ago and fell through. We'll see what materializes here, but Baylor is not UNLV. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 16, 2020

The news comes the same day that LSU assistant coach Joe Brady officially joined the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator and just a day after a number of LSU players announced they were leaving school to enter the NFL Draft.

Baylor finished the 2019 season #7 in the CFP rankings with an 11-2 record. Former head coach Matt Rhule left the team in the offseason to take over as head coach of the Panthers.

Weeks before the National Championship, Aranda was said to be in the running for a coaching job at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but nothing came of those talks.