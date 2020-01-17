56°
LSU DC Dave Aranda named Baylor head coach

19 hours 27 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, January 16 2020 Jan 16, 2020 January 16, 2020 1:10 PM January 16, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Baylor has officially introduced Dave Aranda as its new head coach. 

The announcement was made Thursday evening, only days after LSU defeated Clemson and completed their perfect season by winning the National Championship game.

Talk of a possible move for Aranda began Thursday afternoon, when Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported that Aranda was a potential frontrunner for Baylor's next head coach.

Aranda's move was announced on the same day LSU assistant coach Joe Brady officially joined the Carolina Panthers as offensive coordinator, and only a day after a number of LSU players announced they were leaving school to enter the NFL Draft. 

Baylor finished the 2019 season #7 in the CFP rankings with an 11-2 record. Former head coach Matt Rhule left the team in the offseason to take over as head coach of the Panthers.

Weeks before the National Championship, Aranda was said to be in the running for a coaching job at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, but nothing came of those talks.

