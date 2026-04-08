LSU creates plan to allow for return of visiting marching bands

Image: Glenny Brown, Student Assistant Photographer

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced on Wednesday that the university has developed a plan to allow visiting bands to perform halftime shows on the field of Tiger Stadium.

The LSU Athletic Department, the LSU Band and the LSU Office of Risk Management all came together in an effort to restore the halftime pageantry that has been so sorely missing from the stadium due to visiting bans. The bans were put into place with the main goal being to ensure a safe environment for all parties involved.

To make it happen, seating areas in the South End Zone will be reconfigured so that visiting bands can take a more direct route to the field, reducing congestion and safety hazards created by previous field entry solutions.

Also, while visiting bands are scheduled to perform, the LSU Band will perform first, allowing plenty of time for the visiting band to exit its seats and enter the field in a precise manner, according to LSU.

“There are serious safety issues to consider in adopting the proper plan for on-field performances by visiting bands,” said LSU Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. “When both our band and the visiting band are scheduled to perform, there’s the possibility of having over 600 additional people converging onto already crowded sidelines while the game is in progress. There are legitimate safety concerns that can affect our student-athletes, so we have developed a plan to insure a more secure environment for everyone.”

Several modifications have been made by the LSU Athletic Department in order to address safety concerns on the sidelines of Tiger Stadium. The changes put into place include the installation of fencing to act as a buffer between the sidelines and network TV equipment, shifting fencing to create more space between the sidelines and seating areas and adjustments to some of the football team’s working procedures.

“We’re very grateful to the band and to the risk management office for working with us to find a practical solution,” Alleva said. “Our goal is to celebrate the tradition of college football while enhancing the comfort and security of everyone who visits our campus on Saturday nights.”