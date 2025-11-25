LSU cornerback named finalist for Jim Thorpe award, given to best defensive back in country

BATON ROUGE — LSU cornerback Mansoor Delane was named one of three finalists for the Jim Thorpe Award on Tuesday, an annual award given to the best defensive back in the country.

Delane transferred to LSU from Virginia Tech before the 2025 season. As a Tiger, Delane has two interceptions and 10 pass breakups before the end of the season. He has yet to allow a touchdown and has given up 13 receptions for 147 yards. He has held opposing quarterbacks to a 38.2 completion percentage when they throw his way.

The other Jim Thorpe Award finalists were Ohio State safety Caleb Downs and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore. If he were to win, Delane would join fellow LSU Jim Thorpe Award recipients Grant Delpit, Morris Claiborne and Patrick Peterson