LSU cornerback Eli Ricks out rest of season with shoulder injury
BATON ROUGE - LSU cornerback Eli Ricks will not play another snap this season, Coach Ed Orgeron announced Wednesday.
The Advocate reports that Ricks had been playing through a shoulder injury and has now decided to get surgery.
The loss of Ricks is a huge hit to an already thin LSU team. On Tuesday, the team also announced star wide receiver Kayshon Boutte would miss the rest of the season due to an injury.
