LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will wear #7 jersey for Tigers in 2021

BATON ROUGE - LSU's two-time All-America cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. will wear the number 7 jersey for the upcoming football season, coach Ed Orgeron announced Tuesday.

The number 7 jersey signifies a player who is dynamic and displays good qualities. Some players who have worn the jersey in the past include Patrick Peterson, Tyrann Mathieu, Leonard Fournette and DJ Chark. Last year the jersey was sported by JaCoby Stevens.

“It’s an honor to be part of the legacy of players that have worn the number 7 jersey,” Stingley said. “I’m looking forward to upholding the tradition and the standard of play that has been set by the group that has come before me.”

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native, first proved his potential during his freshman year at LSU when he became the first freshman to start every game of his first season. He also played an important role in LSU's SEC Championship win over Georgia by intercepting two passes.

“Derek is very deserving of following in the footsteps of some of the great players in LSU history in wearing the No. 7 jersey,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “Derek is an outstanding young man from right here in Baton Rouge who represents our program with tremendous character and a desire to make all of those around him better."