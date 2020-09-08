91°
State looking at 25-percent capacity for football games in Tiger Stadium this season, governor says

5 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 08 2020 Sep 8, 2020 September 08, 2020 2:35 PM September 08, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Attendance at football games in Tiger Stadium is likely to be slashed down to a quarter of its capacity, the governor said Tuesday.

During a news conference, Governor Edwards discussed ongoing talks with LSU concerning stadium capacity for the upcoming football season. Edwards said the state is looking at limiting the stadium to potentially 25 percent of its max capacity. 

LSU is one of the only schools in the SEC yet to make an announcement concerning attendance, with most schools in the conference cutting back back to about 20 percent.

Edwards has said he expects a formal announcement on Tiger Stadium attendance about two weeks before the start of the season on Sep. 26. 

