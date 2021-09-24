76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU confirms tennis coach Chris Brandi under investigation

55 minutes 39 seconds ago Friday, September 24 2021 Sep 24, 2021 September 24, 2021 5:44 PM September 24, 2021 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ - TV
By: Michael R Cauble
PHOTO FROM LSUSPORTS.NET

LSU Tennis co-head coach Chris Brandi has been place on leave from his job and us currently under University investigation for undisclosed reasons.

Brandi is the co-head coach with his father Andy Brandi and the pair came over to LSU from Florida at the start of the 2017 season.

“Brandi has been placed on administrative leave, LSU athletics are not involved in the investigation, but this is a personnel matter, so I cannot comment further,” LSU athletic spokesperson Cody Worsham said when reached for comment in Mississippi on Friday evening.

Trending News

Prior to joining the LSU staff, Chris Brandi was privately coaching in Florida from 2011-2017.  Chris Brandi graduated cum laude from the University of Florida in 2005 with a degree in business administration.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days