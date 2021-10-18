LSU community begins saying farewell to Coach O

BATON ROUGE - Goodbye messages popped up around town Monday thanking Coach Ed Orgeron for his time with the Tigers.

Though some billboards came down less than a day after LSU and Orgeron announced they were going their separate ways, the Raising Cane's on Burbank states "Thanks for everything, Coach O".

And at Zippy's: "Coach O, forever LSU, geaux tigers"

It may be his time to go, but many fondly remember when times with the championship-winning coach were good.

"Him turning us around, turning our program around, in the sense of getting us to another national championship so fast was fun to watch, and it was special to watch from someone who is from Louisiana," former punter Zach Von Rosenberg said.

Von Rosenberg was on that team, he says it will be tough to find a replacement that fits as well as Coach "O" did.

"It was hard not to root for a guy that's from Louisiana, born and raised. He embodied LSU. It's going to be hard to hire a coach and him not embody LSU in the way Coach O did"

Von Rosenberg's words captured what a lot of people are feeling, gratitude for 2019 but acceptance that his time is up.

"He was the right fit for our program at the time, and I still am loyal to Coach O. And I still believe in him, and I do think he can turn it around. But at the same time, I get it. It may be time to part ways. A lot of people want to see him gone, so it is what it is at this point."

Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves says new billboards thanking Coach O are going up in place of the ones that are coming down.