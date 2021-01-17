LSU comes from behind to beat South Carolina 85-80

BATON ROUGE- After trailing by double digits, the LSU Tiger Basketball team overcame a turnovers and poor shooting to beat South Carolina in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.

Cam Thomas finished with 25 points on 7-19 shooting.

Trendon Watford also added another 23 points in the win.

LSU improves to 10-3 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. Up next, LSU will host Alabama on Tuesday.

LSU Head Coach Will Wade– Postgame Quotes

Opening Statement...

“We found a way. South Carolina played great. We had no answer for (AJ) Lawson in the first half. Did a better job in the second half. I was proud of our guys. Javonte (Smart) responded well. Came up huge for us in the second half. Played through Trendon (Watford). Cam had some great free throws and some great finishes down the stretch. I thought (Josh) LeBlanc gave us tremendous energy tonight as well. Good team effort. Just happy to win. It’s tough to win in the SEC. I give Bruce (Shingler) and Coach (Frank) Martin, their staff and their team a lot of credit. They were game from the get-go and ready to go. They played tremendously all night long. We were just fortunate enough to make some shots in the second half and make a few things happen.”

On what he saw in his defense in the last eight minutes …

“We just have to be more consistent. We talk about those six-minute games. We did a great job in the six-minute game. One of our biggest problems defensively was that we turned the ball over so much. We gave them nine points in the first half off pick sixes. We gave them another one against the zone there in the second half. If we can get back and get our defense set. We had to make a couple of adjustments in the two-two-one. We were losing (AJ) Lawson behind in the one-three-one. Our guys really dug in. It helps when we have (Josh) LeBlanc out there. He can really set the tone out there for the defense and he really did a nice job of that.”

On Trendon (Watford) in the last few minutes …

“Trendon did a great job all night. They were collapsing on him. He did a good job finishing. He did a great job at the free-throw line. Nine of ten from the free-throw line. He was really really good. You have to play through your hot hand. Then Cam (Thomas) was able to make plays down the stretch off the ball screens with Trendon also. It was a team effort. We were able to play through Trendon in the post. That’s where the mismatches were. That’s where we were able to make things happen.”