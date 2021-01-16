36°
LSU comes from behind to beat South Carolina 85-80
BATON ROUGE- After trailing by double digits, the LSU Tiger Basketball team overcame a turnovers and poor shooting to beat South Carolina in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.
Cam Thomas finished with 25 points on 7-19 shooting.
Trendon Watford also added another 23 points in the win.
LSU improves to 10-3 on the season and 5-1 in SEC play. Up next, LSU will host Alabama on Tuesday.
