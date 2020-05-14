LSU Coaches Caravan updates fans on Tiger teams

BATON ROUGE - Typically it's a summer time tradition, built into the slow season of athletics but this year while everyone is at a standstill the TAF Coaches Caravan gave LSU fans an early update to the progress their favorite athletic teams are making while away from campus.

LSU leaders from athletic director Scott Woodward to head football coach Ed Orgeron spoke about their focus since being tasked with the challenges presented by the coronavirus.

"Our kids are chomping at the bit to get back" Woodward added saying that “I see sometime in June our student-athletes getting back to campus.”

Woodward said he feels like June would be the earliest that they can get LSU student-athletes back on campus.

"We were the first ones to get our staff back in football, we've had a great plan where we have strict guidelines on what and how we practice being around folks in our offices” Woodward said.

Woodward added that they led the league (SEC) in getting their football staff back up and running, however he does not anticipate a decision on if fans would be allowed to attend football games in the fall until sometime in mid-summer. Woodward said he "didn't know the answer to that, at some point mid-summer we may have to zig or zag."

Woodward was joined by football coaches and staff as offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, defensive coordinator Bo Pelini, running backs coach Kevin Faulk, senior associate athletic director Shelly Mullenix and TAF president Rick Perry all jumped on the zoom chat at some point of the night.

As for the football X & O's of how the coaching staff has tackled the issue of being away from their team, Coach O said that his staff developed a task force where each member had 10 players to focus on and watch over and that helped tremendously keep tabs on everything from their workouts to their classroom conduct.

Coach O talked about the installation of their plays both offensively and defensively "we've done everything we can except hands on coaching with our guys and I think it's going to pay off when we get back."

More headlines from the Caravan included offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger sharing his thoughts on the offense and how it will continue to evolve. Ensminger said that the offense will not be changing due to Joe Burrow's departure, instead it will be the changing of running back and receivers that might lead to a tweak of the scheme. Myles Brennan appears to have the full confidence of the coaching staff as Ensminger commented "I think Myles is going to have a great season, being behind Joe for two seasons did nothing but help Myles."x