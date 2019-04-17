61°
LSU closing some streets, parking lots for emergency drill

Wednesday, April 17 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana State University says some streets and parking lots will be closed Thursday for a large-scale training drill involving multiple agencies.

A news release says vehicles in those areas after 6 a.m. will be towed. A news release says people shouldn't be alarmed by loud noises from the drill.

It will take place mainly on Fieldhouse Drive and North Stadium Drive, with a tailgating scenario. The university says students who sign up as volunteers should wear clothes they don't mind getting dirty.

The streets and parking lots will be closed to pedestrians and vehicles from about 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. People who usually park in the lots must find space elsewhere.

LSU's National Center for Biomedical Research and Training is assisting with the drill.

