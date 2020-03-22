73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU closing campus due to governor's stay-at-home order
BATON ROUGE - With the governor's stay-at-home order being announced Sunday afternoon LSU has taken extra precautions.
LSU Interim President, Tom Galligan, sent out an email stating that campus will be closed except for an "extremely limited number of essential personnel."
Students can stay on campus if they received permission from Residential Life.
In accordance with the Governor's Executive Order, we will close campus except for an extremely limited number of essential personnel and those students who have received permission from @LSUResLife to remain in on-campus housing.— LSU (@LSU) March 22, 2020
Please visit https://t.co/ECKMYrmo4B to read @LSUpresident's full message.— LSU (@LSU) March 22, 2020
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Face masks and gloves collection
-
Ascension Parish family holds birthday party for loved one in nursing home
-
Crawfish Tracker: Prices plummet to new lows in capital area
-
Families get creative to celebrate with loved ones during visitation restrictions
-
St. Amant woman stitching together acts of kindness