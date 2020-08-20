Latest Weather Blog
LSU close to decision on potential gameday changes; announcement expected weeks before season-opener
BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards said he expects LSU to make a decision on Tiger Stadium capacity and tailgating within the next couple weeks.
The governor said during his coronavirus briefing Thursday that he's been in contact with university officials discussing potential changes for the 2020 season. Edwards said he expects an announcement to come two to three weeks before the start of the season on Sept. 26.
.@LouisianaGov met via Zoom with @LSU athletic officials Wednesday morning to discuss upcoming football season.— Johnston von Springer (@johnstonvon) August 20, 2020
Says he had a good conversation. Looks like 2-3 weeks out from Sept. 26 season opener is when an announcement will be made about stadium capacity, game day, etc.
About half of the other schools in the SEC have already announced plans to drastically reduce stadium capacity, with Alabama going as far as to ban tailgating on campus.
