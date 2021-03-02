LSU clinches double bye in SEC Tournament with 83-68 win over Vanderbilt

BATON ROUGE- Cam Thomas lead the way led the way with 23 points and 10 rebounds as the LSU basketball team beat Vanderbilt 83-68 on Tuesday.

The Tigers improved to 15-8 on the season with one more game left on the regular season schedule. The win also clinches a double bye during the upcoming SEC Tournament in Nashville, TN.

Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Javonte Smart combined for 29 points and they got some help considering every player on the roster scored in the game.

Sharp shooting made a difference for LSU who shot 46.2 percent from the floor, while their defense held Vanderbilt to under 40 percent shooting.

?? You'll love this fade ??



?? SECN pic.twitter.com/BbzOQNTMVu — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 3, 2021

Up next, the Tigers round out the regular season with a road game against Missouri on Saturday.

POST GAME QUOTES

Forward Trendon Watford

On the intensity and first half tonight…

“We knew we needed this win. We came out strong. We all came out flying. We always try to finish the first half strong and we did that tonight. “

On playing together and playing a high level …

“They say the sky’s the limit when we’re playing together. We have a bunch of great players. We need to play together. We did a great job of that tonight. Working on it at practice a few days ago. We just been trying to do a better job of that. When we do not things don’t turn out as well. It’s one of thing we’ve been focusing on. I think we did a good job playing together today.”

On Jalen Cook off the bench today…

“Jalen (Cook) is a great player. He comes in and works every morning, even though some games he doesn’t get in. He’s always going to be working. It says a lot about him. He’s always going to be ready when his number is called. I see it every day from him, it’s no surprise for me, and the world is going to see it soon.”

Forward Darius Days

On how important his success is early on to the team…

“I feel I’m one of the leaders on the team. Sometimes I’ve got to bring the energy. I was making shots early, playing hard defense. The guys followed me. Cam (Thomas) wasn’t having a great first half, but he came out in the second half and went bananas. Trendon (Watford) facilitated well tonight. The biggest energy was Cook and (Eric) Gaines off the bench tonight. They played good defense and made big plays. They found the open guy and played well tonight together.

On his bounce back performance…

“I felt I had to play hard. This was a must win as well. I played bad over the weekend. I reflected and talked to Coach. I’m in here working everyday with the other guys. Performances like that should be second nature. We can’t make every shot, me going 0-for-8 on the weekend was bad. I was more determined tonight to get rebounds. I have been lacking there. Playing hard on defense and talking to my teammates.”

On why his good games lead to wins…

“I just bring different things to the table. For example, diving on loose balls, rebounding, communicating. Doing things that other guys wouldn’t do. Communicating with each other. Javonte (Smart) runs the team, but I still talk to the guys, talk to Cam (Thomas). Keep everyone levelheaded, huddle the guys up. The little things are important, nothing too major.”