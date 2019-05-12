LSU claims first SEC outdoor championship since 1990

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- The LSU men’s track and field team claimed its first outdoor championship since 1990 on Saturday night at John McDonnell Field with 105 points. The latest championship marked the programs 23rd Southeastern Conference outdoor championship.

In a wild fight to the finish, Head coach Dennis Shaver's 4x400-meter relay team of Dorian Camel, Correion Mosby, Jaron Flournoy and Tyler Terry finished second in the final event to knockoff defending champion Florida, 105-95.

Just moments before the mens 4x400 meter relay, Mondo Duplantis set the NCAA Outdoor pole vault record with a leap (19-8 1/4) for 10 team points which pushed the Tigers ahead of the Gators, 97-91.

MONDO RONDO GIVES US THE TEAM LEAD BY SETTING THE COLLEGIATE RECORD (6.00m/19' 8.25")#SCtop10 #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/U3Ldi3gdZB — LSUTrackField (@LSUTrackField) May 12, 2019

2019 Men's Team Standings

1. LSU, 105

2. Florida, 95

3. Arkansas, 91

4. Texas A&M, 86.5

5. Alabama, 77

6. Kentucky, 72.5

7. Tennessee, 68

8. Miss State, 57

9. Georgia, 43

10. South Carolina, 41

11. Ole Miss, 34

12. Missouri, 32

13. Auburn, 17

LSU's SEC Men's Outdoor Track Championships (23)

1933, 1934, 1935, 1936, 1938, 1939, 1940, 1941, 1942, 1943, 1946, 1947, 1948, 1951, 1957, 1958, 1959, 1960, 1963, 1988, 1989, 1990, 2019

2019 Women's Team Standings

1 Arkansas, 139.5

2 Texas A&M, 85

3 Kentucky, 84

4 LSU, 83

5 Alabama, 69

5 Florida, 69

7 Missouri, 53

8 Auburn, 46

9 Tennessee, 45.5

10 Georgia, 42.5

11 Miss State, 37

12 Ole Miss, 31.5

13 South Carolina, 23

14 Vanderbilt, 11