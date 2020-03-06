LSU cancels study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns

BATON ROUGE - LSU is canceling international trips for its students and employees over coronavirus fears.

The school stated in an advisory that all international study abroad trips are canceled starting March 6 through August 17, 2020.

Students currently in study abroad programs in countries labeled with Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories by the U.S. Department of State or the Center for Disease Control due to the COVID-19 outbreak have already returned home and are under self-quarantine for 2 weeks.

Students in lower level countries will continue their studies, until travel advisories change.

Anyone approved to travel internationally before Aug. 17, 2020 will have to be reapproved through the High Risk Travel process.

