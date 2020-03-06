64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU cancels study abroad programs due to coronavirus concerns

3 hours 24 minutes 37 seconds ago Friday, March 06 2020 Mar 6, 2020 March 06, 2020 3:32 PM March 06, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - LSU is canceling international trips for its students and employees over coronavirus fears.

The school stated in an advisory that all international study abroad trips are canceled starting March 6 through August 17, 2020.

Students currently in study abroad programs in countries labeled with Level 3 or Level 4 travel advisories by the U.S. Department of State or the Center for Disease Control due to the COVID-19 outbreak have already returned home and are under self-quarantine for 2 weeks. 

Students in lower level countries will continue their studies, until travel advisories change. 

Anyone approved to travel internationally before Aug. 17, 2020 will have to be reapproved through the High Risk Travel process. 

Click here to read the full advisory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days