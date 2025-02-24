61°
LSU campus' power restored after brief outage; firefighters perform three elevator rescues

33 minutes 25 seconds ago Monday, February 24 2025 Feb 24, 2025 February 24, 2025 12:51 PM February 24, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Domenic Purdy

BATON ROUGE — A power outage was reported on LSU's campus before being resolved within an hour on Monday.

LSU officials were sparse with details but said that they were aware that was a disruption to electrical service.

In a statement sent to faculty and students, an LSU spokesperson said that the outage "may have an impact on building temperatures and lab equipment."

The spokesperson said that the university was actively investigating the cause of the disruption.

A Baton Rouge Fire spokesperson said firefighters performed three elevator rescues during the brief outage.

