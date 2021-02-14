LSU campus closed Monday due to incoming severe winter weather

LSU will also be closed on Tuesday, Feb. 16, for the previously scheduled Mardi Gras holiday.

The closure includes the LSU Early Childhood Education Laboratory Preschool. LSU Online students should check with their Learner Concierge or faculty member for more information on those 100% online programs.

LSU bus service will also be suspended on Monday. LSU residence halls, on-campus apartments and dining halls will remain open.