LSU breaks school record for first-round picks in NFL draft; 5 players drafted

BATON ROUGE- LSU broke the school's record for first-round picks in the NFL draft with both the first and last pick on Thursday night.

Joe Burrow was the first of five picks in the first round as he was taken first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. Baton Rouge's own Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the last pick of the first round as he went 32nd overall to Kansas City.

Prior to the 2020 draft, the most first-round picks LSU had was 4. Tonight, 5 players have been drafted from the national championship-winning team.

The five first round picks are just one shy of tying the all-time mark of six set by Miami 2004. LSU joins Ohio State in 2016 and 2006, Miami in 2002 and Southern Cal in 1968 as the only schools in college football history to have five players selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.

LSU’s five first round draft picks on Thursday night was as many as any other conference – The Big Ten and Big 12 also had five first round draft picks.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow, was drafted number one overall by the Cincinnati Bengals. He's the second player since 1967 to win the Heisman Trophy, National Championship, and be the first overall pick. He's the first LSU player to be drafted number one since JaMarcus Russell in 2007.

LSU linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson was drafted 20th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson was drafted 22nd overall by the Minnesota Vikings.

LSU linebacker Patrick Queen was drafted 28th overall by the Baltimore Ravens.

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire was drafted 32nd by the Kansas City Chiefs, the first running back to be drafted.

