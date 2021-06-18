LSU Board wants state to make COVID vaccine mandatory for college students

Photo: LSU

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Board of Supervisors wants the Louisiana Department of Health to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for Louisiana college students.

This comes after faculty and student government groups urged the university to require the vaccine. Hundreds of LSU employees voted for a resolution last month asking for the university to require the shot for students.

LSU previously said it did not believe there would be a way to mandate vaccines on its campus.

"We are continuing to review the legal aspects of a mandatory vaccination, and we're also going to look at all the alternatives that were proposed. We're going to analyze those alternatives," Galligan previously told WBRZ.

As of May, 77% of LSU employees have been vaccinated.

The Board endorsed incentives for students who voluntarily receive the vaccine.