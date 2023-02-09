Latest Weather Blog
LSU board set to vote on contentious proposal to rename basketball court
BATON ROUGE - A proposal to add hall of famer Sue Gunter's name to LSU's basketball court is scheduled to go to a vote Friday.
The plan, which will be taken up Friday morning by LSU's Board of Supervisors, has stirred controversy in recent weeks. Dissenters have argued it would undermine former LSU coach Dale Brown, whom the court was named after less than two years ago.
Former basketball coach turned ESPN analyst Dick Vitale has been among those vocally opposing the change, with Vitale claiming it's a move spurred by "ugly politics."
Currently called the "Dale Brown Court," the court inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center went unnamed for decades before it was officially rebranded in late 2021.
The vote Friday will decide whether it is renamed the "Dale Brown/Sue Gunter Court," according to the board's agenda.
Gunter coached the Lady Tigers for more than two decades and was inducted into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. Brown also coached the men's program for more than 20 years and is a member of the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame.
