LSU Board of Supervisors promises change at Saturday meeting

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Board of Supervisors held a special session Saturday to discuss the university's handling of sexual harassment and misconduct policies.

The meeting comes after heavy criticism of the University's handling of Title IX complaints on campus in March.

Now, the board is promising change.

"We need to change the culture on campus. How that starts is bringing people together for conversations. That's where it's going to happen," Dr. Jane Cassidy, LSU's Interim Vice President for the Office of Civil Rights and Title IX said.

In response to the Husch Blackwell report, Cassidy says they're making several improvements to their processes.

"We are focused on making sure what happened in the past doesn't happen again. We can't control every sexual assault that happens, but what we can control is how we react to it. We are putting together an infrastructure so that people can feel safe," Cassidy said.

The board says the university is developing apps to make it easier for victims of sexual assault or harassment to report their cases.

LSU has also relocated its new Title IX office, moving the office to a more visible location on campus.

"The office is moving to the center of campus. It's not in the periphery and it's not in the administration building. We are putting the office in the heart of the campus for students," board member Mary Werner said.