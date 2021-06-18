LSU Board expected to review, approve incoming System President's contract Friday

Dr. William F. Tate IV

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana State University officials are preparing for the institution's incoming System President, Dr. William F. Tate IV, by squaring away details related to Tate's contract during a Friday meeting.

The LSU Board of Supervisors will convene at noon in Alexandria to discuss and approve the new System President's contract.

According to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report, Tate's contract runs through June 2026, includes a $750,000 base salary, and a stipulation that failure to comply with LSU policies regarding Title IX or to neglect reporting a Title IX incident, could lead to termination.

Officials at the noon meeting will also hear a progress report from the Special Committee on Title IX and Compliance and address the Faculty Council’s request for mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for all LSU students and enforced social distancing and mask mandates until the vaccination policy is enforced.

Tate will officially begin leading LSU as System President on July 2.