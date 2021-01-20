Latest Weather Blog
LSU blown out of the gym by red-hot shooting Alabama team
The LSU Tiger basketball team had no answers and not enough defense to stop a smoking red-hot Alabama Crimson Tide team on Tuesday night in the Maravich Center.
Alabama broke their own school record with 23 made three-pointers in a 105-75 blowout win over LSU. The 23 makes were also an SEC record, but came up five shy of the NCAA record of 28.
The Crimson Tide took an early lead in the game leading 18-4 at the first media time-out of the game and they would never look back from there.
Alabama built a 60-32 lead at the half behind 14 of 19 shooting from behind the arc as this game was never in doubt after the first four minutes.
Alabama had four players in double figure scoring, including three with over 22 points. The Tide were led by John Petty, Jr. who had 24 points with eight made threes, Petty only attempted one shot that wasn't behind the arc.
LSU was led by freshman Cam Thomas who had 21 points.
The Tigers are back in action on Saturday when they travel to Kentucky.
Great crowd of students lined up for LSU and Alabama tonight at the Maravich Center, pretty sure not even half of them are getting in, let's hope they find a way.#LSU #BootUp @LSUBasketball pic.twitter.com/iBKa0J58AK— Michael Cauble (@Cauble) January 20, 2021
LSU Head Coach Will Wade– Postgame Quotes
Opening Statement...
“We got whipped in every facet tonight. It was totally my fault. I don’t put this on the players, it was me. I didn’t have us prepared. I didn’t do a good enough job in preparation. I didn’t do a good enough job having our guys with the right spirit and right urgency and hunger that we needed for this game. Alabama played phenomenally hitting all of those threes at the beginning of the game. (John) Petty was hot and really took it to us. Once again, it was an all-systems breakdown, starting and ending with me. We’ve got to pick ourselves up off the mat and not let this game beat us twice and find a way to go to Lexington and certainly play better on Saturday night.”
On if the amount of threes Alabama hit was on him …
“Yeah. If they’re making threes, I should do something better with our guys defensively. Hand placement and where we are defensively. It’s on me. We’ve got to get it fixed because we were beaten every way tonight. I give Alabama a ton of credit. They were more ready than us, they were more excited than us and they played a lot better than we did. We have to dig down. Like I said, it’s one game and we have a lot of other games left. We have played well in spurts we just haven’t been as consistent as we need to. We have to dig ourselves out and have a couple good days of practice and preparation and get ready for Kentucky on Saturday.”
On what the leadership on the team will look like after this loss …
“We’ll have our normal leadership meeting on Thursday and go about our normal business. The reality of it is we have been very good in league play for the last three years. Our routine and what we do works. Sometimes when you get blown off your feet like this you want to go change everything. That’s not the answer. The answer is to stick to what we do. We have to do it a little bit better, actually a lot better. At the end of the day that’s the answer of what we need to do. We will stick to what we do in our normal routine. I believe in our guys, our players. We became unglued tonight, head coach included. We’ll get it back together. I like our team. I still like our group. I still think this is a fun group to coach. They’ve been great. Setbacks are part of the deal. We have to focus on getting some good treatment, recovery tomorrow, having a good practice on Thursday and Friday. Just like we didn’t play our best tonight we are going to try and play our best game on Saturday. That’s all we can do at this point. Now is not the time to panic or have any drastic changes.”
