LSU beats Wake Forest in extra innings to advance to CWS finals

OMAHA - LSU walked off Wake Forest 2-0 to head to the College World Series Finals.

After a legendary pitching duel between LSU's Paul Skenes, and Wake Forest's Rhett Lowder, it was Tommy White's two-run walk-off home run to win it for the Tigers.

We saw 10 innings of scoreless baseball, there was great pitching and defense by both teams. Skenes went 8 innings, giving up only two hits with nine strikeouts. On the other side, Lowder went seven innings, giving up only three hits with six K's. Both bullpens were good: Thatcher Hurd only gave up one hit in three innings.

The play of the game happened in the 8th inning, while the Demon Deacons had runners on the corner, threatening to score. Marek Houston would bunt, but LSU first baseman Tre Morgan made an incredible play, flipping the ball home on the road to get the runner out. That would keep this game scoreless.

LSU will now face Florida in the College World Series Final. These two teams met up back in 2017 in the finals, where Florida won 2-0. Game one will be Saturday at 6 p.m..