LSU beats Nicholls 44-21

BATON ROUGE- LSU beat the Nicholls State Colonels 44 to 21 in their home opener after a dominant second half. It was the Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy show in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night as the pair connected for three touchdowns.

Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier finished the game 27-36 for 302 yards and six touchdowns.

Early in the first quarter, the Tigers took the lead as a bad snap during a Colonels’ punt attempt went out the back of the endzone for a safety.

On the following possession, Nussmeier connected with true freshman TE Trey’Dez Green for a two-yard passing touchdown to give LSU a 9-0 lead.

Nicholls responded by finding the endzone near the end of the first quarter with a two-yard rushing touchdown.

The Tigers extended their lead early into the second quarter as Nussmeier hit WR Kyren Lacy across the middle of the field for a 32 yard touchdown. Lacy hurdled the final Colonel's defender to get into the endzone.

Nicholls brought the game back within two points midway through the second quarter after driving down the field and scoring an 18-yard touchdown pass from WR Quincy Brown on a trick play.

LSU managed to score once more near the end of the half, as they drove 75-yards in just five plays. Nussmeier racked up his third passing touchdown of the half as he found freshman RB Ju’Juan Johnson for the four-yard score.

Nicholls opened up the second half with a 67-yard rushing touchdown to cut into LSU’s lead, but Nussmeier drove the Tigers down the field three consecutive times in the third quarter for three touchdowns. The first two scores were to Lacy, and the other was to WR Zavion Thomas.

LSU is now 1-1 on the season and is going on the road to kick off SEC play against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday, Sept. 14. The game will air on WBRZ at 11:00 a.m.