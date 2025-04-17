LSU Beach Volleyball set to host CCSA Conference Championships at end of April

Photo: LSU Beach Volleyball

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Beach Volleyball facility will be the host of the CCSA Conference Championships during the last weekend in April.

It will be the first time for LSU to host a large championship, which head coach Russell Brock says was the goal when designing the stadium.

“When we designed the stadium, we had the thought of hosting regional and national events,” Brock said. “We always planned to host big championships like this. It’s exciting to finally get that opportunity and we know that it will be a fantastic venue for a great tournament.”

LSU, Texas, FSU and South Carolina will be playing in the tournament that starts April 25 and wraps up April 26.