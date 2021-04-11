LSU Beach Sweeps Battle on the Bayou on Senior Weekend

Release via LSUSports.net

BATON ROUGE - The No. 4 Beach Volleyball team won its final three home matches of the season Saturday at the Battle on the Bayou against New Orleans, Texas A&M-Kingsville and ULM. The Tigers honored their 11 seniors following the win over ULM, a class that has been instrumental in the rise of LSU Beach Volleyball.

"To have a group that big with so many accolades," coach Russell Brock explained, "statistically, they've just meant so much to our program. That's just scratching the surface. My hope is that as people understand who they are and what they mean to our program, they'll be more impressed by their character, they'll be more impressed by the way they've cared for each other, by the way they've cared for this team, this program and university."

During the senior presentation, it was announced that Kristen Nuss is the all-time winningest player in the history of college beach volleyball. Last weekend in California she passed UCLA's Izzy Carry who had 123 in her career. After this weekend's action Nuss has 130 dual wins and counting. Claire Coppola is just a few behind Nuss with 120.

"Today as a whole was really, really good," said Brock, "and it sets us up well for another week of training and another big tournament next weekend."

LSU will close out its regular season next weekend in Gulf Shores at a tournament hosted by No. 3 Florida State.

After going 2-0 Friday at the Battle on the Bayou, LSU finished strong with three more wins on Saturday. The day started with an LSU sweep over New Orleans. Grace Seits and Kahlee York made quick work on Court 5, 21-15 and 21-8. Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss, the nation's best pair, took Court 1, 21-10 and 21-14. Claire Coppola and Kelli Greene-Agnew also handled their business on Court 2 in straight-sets, 21-14 and 21-12.

On Court 3, Reilly Allred and Toni Rodriguez won in two sets, 21-12 and 21-15. Jess Lansman and Ellie Shank finished the sweep for LSU on Court 4, 21-15 and 21-13.

Against TAMUK later in the afternoon LSU worked through some struggles to win, 4-1. Once again Seits and York finished first with a Court 5 demolition, 21-7 and 21-8. Kloth and Nuss stayed undefeated on Court 1, 21-9 and 21-15. Coppola and Greene-Agnew stumbled on Court 2 and fell, 21-18 and 21-18.

On Court 4, Lansman paired with Allred won in three sets. After dropping the first set, 21-14, the LSU duo won the next two sets, 21-12 and 15-6. Rasnick-Pope and Rodriguez took the first set on Court 3, 21-12, but fell in the second, 22-20. In the third, they won, 15-7, to give LSU the 4-1 dual victory.

For the ULM match under the lights there was a special atmosphere for the senior's final time competing at LSU Beach Volleyball Stadium. With that passion LSU surged to a decisive sweep over the Warhawks.

York paired up with Olivia Ordonez on Court 5, but it was the same result as that was the first pair to finish, 21-5 and 21-17. Ordonez, formerly Olivia Powers, earned her 80th career victory, becoming just the fourth player in program history to reach that mark.

Kloth and Nuss stayed perfect, 21-10 and 21-8. The two have won 41 and 39 matches in a row, respectively, dating back to last season when they played with different partners.

Greene-Agnew and Coppola rebounded on Court 2 and played great volleyball to win in two sets, 21-11 and 21-8. Allred and Lansman quickly wrapped up Court 4, 21-17 and 21-8. Rasick-Pope and Rodriguez finished the sweep on Court 3 moments, 21-11 and 21-13, wrapping up the senior's final home match.

LSU 5, New Orleans 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Victoria Corcoran/Veronica Corcoran (UNO) 21-10, 21-14

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Maxine Walsh/Ally Carr (UNO) 21-15, 21-12

3. Toni Rodriguez/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Brianna Vega/Liz Gialanella (UNO) 21-12, 21-15

4. Jess Lansman/Ellie Shank (LSU) def. Alexa Spartz/Madeline Drake (UNO) 21-15, 21-13

5. Kahlee York/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Trinity Jackson/Hannah Volpi (UNO) 21-15, 21-8

Ext. Liz Masters/Tatum Ballard (LSU) def. Hailey Melerine/Chloe Hampton (UNO) 21-10, 21-12

LSU 4, TAMUK 1

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Olivia Nicholson/Roxanne Morris (TAMUK) 21-9, 21-15

2. Debra Rogers/Shelby Williams (TAMUK) def. Kelli Greene-Agnew/Claire Coppola (LSU) 21-18, 21-18

3. Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope/Toni Rodriguez (LSU) def. Tenley Housler/Macie Satterwhite (TAMUK) 21-12, 20-22, 15-7

4. Reilly Allred/Jess Lansman (LSU) def. Emily North/Rylie Anderson (TAMUK) 14-21, 21-12, 15-6

5. Kahlee York/Grace Seits (LSU) def. Adrienne Van Brunt/Macy Berg (TAMUK) 21-7, 21-9

Ext. Olivia Ordonez/Tatum Ballard (LSU) def. Kapri Pelle/Christina Gragasin (TAMUK) 21-18, 21-14

LSU 5, ULM 0

1. Taryn Kloth/Kristen Nuss (LSU) def. Audrey Brooks/Julia Blazek (ULM) 21-10, 21-8

2. Claire Coppola/Kelli Greene-Agnew (LSU) def. Anna Demmer/Katie McKay (ULM) 21-11, 21-8

3. Toni Rodriguez/Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope (LSU) def. Kayla Gallant/Abigail Elder (ULM) 21-11, 21-13

4. Jess Lansman/Reilly Allred (LSU) def. Holland Ponthieux/Ina Gosen (ULM) 21-17, 21-8

5. Kahlee York/Olivia Ordonez (LSU) def. Elizabeth Moreland/Brooke Hoven (ULM) 21-5, 21-17

Ext. Grace Seits/Hunter Domanski (LSU) def. Kaitlyn Nowak/Abbey Bufkin (ULM) 21-8, 21-14